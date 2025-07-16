UPDATED: BBNaija season 10 premieres July 26 with N150m grand prize, others

MultiChoice Nigeria, on Wednesday, announced the highly anticipated return of Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, for its landmark 10th season.

BBNaija season 10 premieres over two nights on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27.

The new season promises 10 weeks of captivating drama, strategic gameplay, and unparalleled entertainment, culminating in the grand finale on Sunday, October 5.

The audition process for this milestone season was meticulously designed to unearth the most engaging and dynamic personalities from across Nigeria. Audition registrations were held from May 3 to May 7, and saw an overwhelming response, followed by rigorous in-person auditions conducted in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu from May 16 to May 18.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, General Entertainment, MultiChoice Group, expressed her excitement: “Today we are not just announcing another season, we are celebrating a legacy.”

While the official theme for Season 10 will be unveiled on the premiere night, viewers can anticipate a fresh wave of excitement. The beloved Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning as host, guiding viewers through every twist and turn of the season. This 10th season also has the highest prize at stake, valued at a whopping N150million.

Fans can catch the premiere live on July 26 and 27 exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase, Family and Showmax. The Sunday live eviction shows will also air exclusively on these channels. The 24/7 live stream will be available on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, and on Showmax.

“BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living, breathing cultural force. It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community, and it has refined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when it is done at scale with intention and ambition,” added Tejumola.

With a two-night opening live show for Big Brother Naija Season 10, the season is poised to build upon the legacy of its predecessors, with fans expecting a more dynamic and entertaining experience. Still speaking on what the season holds, Tejumola said, "From the very first time we introduced Big Brother Naija in 2017, we had an inkling that we had something special. What we couldn't fully imagine then is how deeply the show would resonate not only in Nigeria but across Africa and in the global diaspora, where our stories continue to connect people to home."

This milestone season for the iconic show is not without the usual lineup of sponsors. The gold sponsor for the 10th season of the show is Guinness Nigeria. Other sponsors include Smirnoff, Gordons, HFM, Pepsi, Aquafina, Supakomando, Tolaram Group, Bet King, Golden Penny Foods, Haier Thermocool, Checkers custard, and Innoson Motors, among others.

