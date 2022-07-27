(UPDATED): Again, gunmen attack Owo community, scores injured

There were gunshots in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Wednesday night by some suspected gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded Craneburg Construction Company around 10:00 p.m. and opened fire on the premises.

The number of casualties was yet to be verified as of the time of writing this report but some a residents of the community confirmed the development

Some of the residents told Tribune Online that gunshots were heard when some people suspected to be terrorists invaded the town.

The residents said the incident occurred in the premises of the Cranburg Construction Company around Folahanmi Street in Owo. Three persons were said to have been hit by bullets of the agunmen.

Meanwhile the state police command confirmed the incident in a tweet on its Twitter handle.

The tweet from the command read: “Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo.

“Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable condition.

“Security personnel have been drafted to the area.”

Ondo State Police spokesman, Fumilayo Odunlami, denied reports of bomb explosion in Owo but said it was a shooting incident that left three persons injured.

She said investigations were already on and urged residents not to panic.