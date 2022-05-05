UPDATED 2023: VP Osinbajo, Tinubu Others  From SW Join APC Elders Meeting In Bid For Rancour Free Campaigns

A meeting, co-convened by former APC Chairman Chief Bisi Akande and former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, was called to ensure that aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 general election conduct their electioneering campaigns devoid of hostility, free of rancour and in an amicable manner.

The meeting was attended by major Presidential, and gubernatorial aspirants in the Southwest and also other aspirants for the National Assembly.

Besides the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other participants at the meeting included the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, all of whom are APC presidential aspirants.

Also at the meeting, apart from the aspirants were the former Governor of Lagos State and Works and Housing Minister Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Industry, Trade & Investment Minister Chief Niyi Adebayo, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state.

Others included former Osun State Governor and Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola and the APC National Secretary Otunba Iyiola Omisore.

Although the meeting was still in progress at Press time, an inside source who had seen the agenda said “the issue of someone stepping down for another or a consensus candidate was not on the agenda.”