UPDATE: Youths loot Osogbo warehouse, cart away electronic gadgets, others

Few hours after Osun State residents busted a where house located at Ede town and carted away COVID 19 palliatives meant to be shared for them by the state government during the COVID-19 lockdown to alleviate their suffering, angry youths in Osogbo, Osun state capital have again looted another warehouse located at M.D.S area of the town.

Also, another store identified as COVID 19 palliative storage in the same place was stormed by the youths who carted away electronic gadgets like Television sets, radio sets and different kinds of gallons of groundnut oils among others.

The looting which started around 5.00 P.M of the day was however stopped by military personnel who arrived at the scene and prevented the looters from continuing doing the looting.

As a result of this, a mild drama was witnessed as dissatisfied youths grumbled and cursed the military personnel whom they said had prevented them from having their own national cakes.

Details later…

