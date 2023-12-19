The Borno State Government has vowed to revoke all title holders of the ten (10) layouts under the Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) Pilot Scheme, which has issued notices since June 2020.

This is contained in a press statement personally signed by the Executive Secretary of BOGIS, Engineer Adam Bababe, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

According to the BOGIS boss, all those who fail to update their records and develop or submit building plans within the stipulated time will have their plots revoked.

The statement reads: “The Borno Geographic Information Service wishes to bring to the attention of title holders of the ten (10) layouts under the BOGIS Pilot scheme, which were issued notices in June 2020, that the government shall revoke all titles that fail to update their records and develop or submit building plans by December 31, 2023.

The pilot layouts, NEF/78 and 78, encompass the entire GRA, inclusive of but not limited to the commissioners’ quarters, NNDC, doctors’ quarters, and all sub-divisions within the areas.

Other affected areas comprise GRA BOTP/131 & BOTP/63: covering the entire New GRA region and its subdivisions, BOTP/44: Encompassing the Polo Area Generally, BOTP/48 & 48A1: Spanning across GRA Extension and Jiddari; LP/NE/30 Extension: Former House of Assembly Quarters; and BOTP/122 & 122 Extension: Gambole Road.

“Also included are BOTP/60: Lagos Street South, BOTP/86: Forestry Quarters and Lagos Street North, NEP/96 and 96A: Off Damboa Road North, and BOTP/172 Subdivision, as well as all disposed government quarters in the area.

“This notification adheres to the Land Use of 1978 and Borno Land Use Regulations 2022, mandating the documentation of all landed properties within the state.

“Affected individuals are urged to engage with the agency to formalise their documentation, mitigating the risk of potential government land revocation,” said Engineer Bababe in the statement.

