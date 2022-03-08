UPDATE: We have so far recovered bodies of 62 vigilantes killed by bandits ― Chairman

The chairman of the vigilante, Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State, Warrant Officer Usman Sani (rtd), has said they have so far recovered bodies of 62 vigilante members killed by bandits in Anemi village, Sakaba.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Sani disclosed that so far they have recovered 62 bodies, saying the death toll could be more as the recovery team is still in the forest.

“A large number of bandits killed over 62 members of a joint operation team of our YanSaKai in an ambush on Sunday night at Anemi, Sakaba Local government of Kebbi State. They burnt 12 of our motorcycles.

“The number of the casualties we suffered may be more than 62 because we are still recovering bodies littered in the bush.

“We also killed the bandits but we cannot ascertain their number because they normally evacuate their dead bodies and burn them somewhere,” he said.

According to him, the ambush was least expected, saying “I am suspecting informants must have informed them of our coming.

“We came round through Darangi-Rijau in neighbouring Niger State in an attempt to ambush the bandits at Anemi.

“Little did we know that they have been tipped off. So, they laid ambush, hid their motorcycles in the shrubs, circled us and opened fire from different directions. Among the 62 is a member killed alongside his son.”

