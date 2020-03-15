[UPDATE] VIDEO: Lagos residents count losses as explosion in Abule Ado destroys houses, vehicles

As pipeline explosion rocked Abule Ado close to Festac area of Lagos State on Sunday morning, there have been some circulating videos making the round on the internet on the properties destroyed, especially cars and houses.

Below are some of them:

After the explosion today this how my hood Festac looks like rn… Most of us lost all.. But Thanks to God for life we are all safe. Abule ado pic.twitter.com/WDGQiJGFrS — timi of lagos (@timi_of_lagos) March 15, 2020

The effect of the explosion this morning. Apart from car windshields, windows from houses were brought down. Festac region,Abule ado is really not Ok at the moment. Sunday morning in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/LHwfj6lvmi — Nnanyelugo (@Okenwaokodu) March 15, 2020

Explosion near Festac pic.twitter.com/OK1gZwCD6J — Dynamic Duo (@sleekedges) March 15, 2020

My God, Lots of properties and lives lost today in Lagos 😥🙆🏾🙆🏾 Pipeline explosion in Abule Ado – Festac – Satellite Town pic.twitter.com/xSR17ITGJV — Osas Cruz (@theOsasCruz) March 15, 2020

What's the update in Festac ?

I hope @Fedfireng is there by now🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4OfwqiEEl4 — 🔥CalabarBASSEY🔥 (@iam_BzAqua) March 15, 2020