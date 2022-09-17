(Update) Uyo collapsed building: 2 children trapped, 3 victims rushed to hospital

The casualty figure in the three-storey building that collapsed at Aka Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, on Saturday at about 6.15pm, has risen to three.

As of the time of filing this report, about three casualties have been rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the collapse is suspected to be substandard building materials.

According to an eyewitness account, two children, who were watching television while the mother and an elder brother went out to buy foodstuff, are trapped but believed to be still alive as they were still picking up calls.

However, despite the many pieces of equipment brought by the state Ministry of Works, the Fire Service, and Julius Berger, nothing much has been done to rescue the victims trapped in the rubble.

Shortly before an excavator arrived, youths of the community took it upon themselves to break the remains of the building, using mainly hammers and other handy equipment.

