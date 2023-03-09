Tola Adenubi, Lagos

Two people are currently feared dead while many are injured on Thursday following an early morning accident which involved a Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train and a bus from one of the Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme which was carrying Lagos State workers near PwD bus stop before Oshodi.

According to eyewitness report, the BRT bus carrying Lagos State workers got crushed by the train while trying to cross the railway crossing at Shogunle.

“The BRT bus was crossing the railway track at Shogunle when it got hit by the train. The BRT bus shouldn’t have attempted to cross because the train was already nearbye.

“Many people who are mostly Lagos State workers are inside the BRT bus and I cannot give account of the number of injured for now.

“The train ran into the BRT bus at Shogunle and dragged it along the rail track up to PwD area” an eye witness told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

Confirming the incident to the Nigerian Tribune, Spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor said that the bus was carrying Lagos State workers.

He however declined to give the exact number of the dead, stating that he will soon issue a statement.

As at the time of filing in this report, a large crowd of sympathisers were busy evacuating the dead and injured.