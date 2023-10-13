Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed no lives were lost as a tanker explosion on the Quadrapont Bridge in the Iganmu area of Lagos State destroyed 11 vehicles.

According to Adeseye Margaret of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, occupants of the vehicles escaped unhurt, but 11 vehicles were destroyed, including two tankers, one tipper truck, three trailers, three cars and two micro-mini busses (korope).

Meanwhile, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed earlier that the fire started at about 8:15 p.m., on Thursday.

“The raging fire has also been curtailed to allow for further investigation to reveal the cause and the evacuation of the carcass to bring about normalcy.

” A tanker Fire is being combatted at the Lagos Quadrapont Bridge by National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, as Sari Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews combine efforts to tame the raging fire.

“Emergency workers are still battling to put out the fire when filing this report, the statement reads.

