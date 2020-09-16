UPDATE: Rapists now for castration as Kaduna gov signs penal code into law

Malam Nasir el-Ruafi has signed the Kaduna State Penal Code (Amendment) Law 2020 which provides stiff penalties upon conviction for the rape of a child, including surgical castration for male convicts and bilateral salpingectomy for female convicts on Wednesday.

Under the castration law, seven punishments were released by the government for the perpetrator(s) and they are as follows:

a. Whoever commits rape of a child below the age of fourteen (14) years shall on conviction, be punished with Surgical Castration and death.

b. Whoever has sexual intercourse with a male child below the age of fourteen years shall be punished with surgical castration and death

c. Where a female adult is convicted for the offence of rape of a child, the Court shall punish the accused with Bilateral Salpingectomy and death.

d. Where the victim is above fourteen years, the Court shall on conviction sentence the accused with a punishment of surgical castration and life imprisonment.

e. Where the convict is a child, the Court shall order as appropriate under the Children and Young Person Law Cap 26 Laws of Kaduna State 1991.

f. Where the victim is a child, the Court shall in addition to the conviction, order that the convict is listed in the Sex Offenders Register to be published by the Attorney General.

g.Where the Court is trying the offence of rape involving a child below the age of fourteen years, corroboration of a medical report shall be necessary.

