UPDATE: Police repel gunmen attack on station in Ondo, as bandits kill one officer

Suspected gunmen in the early hour of Monday stormed a police station in the capital city of Ondo State, Akure, Okuta Elerinla division, and shot policemen on duty, killing an Inspector of Police following a gun duel.

The bandits who attempted to gain entry into the premises of the divisional police station after scaling the fence were repelled by the police officers on duty.

The gunmen, whose number could not be ascertained, according to security sources came around 1:00 am when they thought the policemen on duty would be weak or probably sleeping and overpower them.

However, the police officers were alerted and the two officers met at the station to repel the attack of the hoodlums, exchanging gunfire with the hoodlums who were suspected to invade the station to carry arms and ammunition.

It was gathered that in the cause of cross-firing, Inspector Temenu Boluwaji, who was on guard was hit by the bullet and died while being rushed to the hospital.

A source who was on duty explained that while one of the policemen was trying to rescue the suspects in their custody, especially women, the other one engaged the hoodlums in a shootout.

He said it was when the station guard was trying to see if there were other suspects to be rescued that the hoodlums saw his touchlight and shot directly in the direction of the light, killing the inspector instantly.

The source, however, said there was no high profile suspect in their custody but suspected that the gunmen were looking for arms and ammunition for other operations.

Tribune Online reporter who visited the station, noticed residents of Okuta Elerinla community, discussing the incident in hush tone, sympathizing with the policemen over the killing of the cop.

Newsmen were prevented from gaining entry into the station for assessment of the premises, but a competent police source to Tribune Online that the bandits scaled the perimeter fence of the station to gain entry into the state.

He said, “There is no detainee in the cell that committed any serious offence, which the bandits could have come for.

“It is suspected that the hoodlums had the intention of attacking the station and cart away firearms in the armoury.”

The source revealed that when the bandits came the officer who was killed had evacuated all detainees in the cell to a safe place to avoid being hit by the bullet.

“When he entered the premises, probably he thought the bandits had left, he put on his flashlight only to be shot by the criminals who were still hiding within the premises. They eventually scaled the perimeter fence to escape from the scene.”





The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the attack said a police inspector, Boluwaji Temenu was killed during the raid on the police station.

Odunlami in a statement said “on the 25th July, 2022 around 01:00 am, bandits attacked Okuta Elerinla Division in Akure. Policemen who were on alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.

“During the cross fire, one of our gallant station guards AP.207538 0INSPR. Temenu Boluwaji was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyeyemi has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.”

Odunlami said the Commissioner of Police also used this medium to encourage the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of these criminals are numbered.

