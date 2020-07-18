[UPDATE] Police confirm death of 5 siblings in Katsina explosion

Katsina State police command has confirmed the death of 5 children from one family as a result of an explosion that rocked Yammama village of Malumfashi town in the state.

The Police in a statement by its image maker SP Gambo Isa also confirmed that 6 people were injured as a result of the incident.

DPO of Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alh Hussaini Maikwai.

Isa disclosed that the DPO led an operation to the scene of the incident where there was a suspected case of bomb explosion.

ALSO READ: Senate president denies nursing 2023 presidential ambition

The police image maker confirmed that five young children of Alh Adamu Yammama were killed, saying the explosion also injured 6 other people who were sitting under the tree.

He said detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations.

The statement reads “Today being 18/07/2020 at about 11:30hrs, DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene where there was a suspected case of Bomb explosion which killed five young children of one person, by name Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state.

” The explosion also injured six (6) other children who were sitting under the tree inside the farm. The children were said to be there to cut grasses for animals’ feed.

“The injured children have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment. The scene has been preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations. Investigation is ongoing.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE