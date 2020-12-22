UPDATE: Palace refutes death of Olu of Warri, says he’s indisposed, receiving medical attention

Contrary to earlier reports on the death of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, Director of Palace Administration, Olu of Warri Palace, Chief Clement Maleghemi, on Tuesday said the rumoured death was mere speculation.

In a statement made available to journalists by Chief Maleghemi, the palace said: “The attention of the palace of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, has been drawn to news/social media speculations announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

“His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.”

The statement further said “any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Chief Aiyimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.”

It will be recalled that earlier on Monday, the Olu of Warri was reported to have passed on.

His rumoured death was coming barely 10 days after his fifth coronation anniversary held amid fanfare at his palace.

The traditional ruler was very visible, lively and received royal homages from his subjects across the globe at the grand finale of his fifth coronation anniversary on December 11 which peaked with a thanksgiving at his palace.

He ascended his fathers’ throne on December 12, 2015 after the demise of Ogiame Atuwtase II the same year.

