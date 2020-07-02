UPDATE: Ondo Health commissioner dies of suspected COVID-19 complications

The Commissioner for Health in Ondo State, Dr Wahab Adegbenro is dead.

A source informed Tribune Online that the Ondo Commissioner has been sick for some days before he gave up Thursday morning.

The source said that the Ondo Commissioner, Adegbenro samples were taken on Wednesday and he was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

He, however, confirmed that the late Commissioner died following complications from COVID-19 infection.

He said Adegbenro died at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, after spending about ten days at the hospital.

Details later…

