UPDATE: Ondo commissioner, Ademodi, dies, APC mourns

The Commissioner For Regional Integration and Special Duties in Ondo State, Professor Bayonle Ademodi is dead.

He was aged 68.

Ademodi, a Professor of Chemical Engineering and a native of Ondo town passed on Saturday, December 19, 2020 after a medical surgery.

The death of the special duties commissioner was confirmed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has described the death of Ademodi as a great loss to the party, state and nation.

The party described the late Professor of Chemical Engineering as a pragmatic leader, a bridge-builder, and a committed party man, who was ever ready to sacrifice so much for the cohesion, and development of the party.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, on behalf of the Chairman of APC in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described the death of Ademodi as grievous and painful, adding that the vacuum so created would be difficult to fill.

Adetimehin said the deceased was a jovial and consistent politician, who served the party with his talent and resources.

“The departed academic and administrator was also deeply involved in the efforts to unite the Yoruba race through Afenifere, the social-cultural body, where he was a leader.

“He never looked back, once he believed in a course,” the party chieftain added.

“The party prays God to grant the immediate family, Ondo Kingdom, Anglican Communion, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and professional colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…