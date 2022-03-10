UPDATE: Multiple accidents cause tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Multiple accidents involving a Mack Truck, a Toyota Camry car with registration number AAA251HE and a Toyota Corolla marked LSD828GS that occured opposite (MFM) along the Lagos Ibadan expressway resulted in a tanker explosion, on Thursday afternoon.
According to information provided by the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Commander Florence Okpe, the explosion was a result of brake failure; speed and loss of control on the part of the tanker driver.
Okpe said that five persons, all males were involved in the accident, leaving two injured with no death recorded.
She added that the rescue operation was still on at the time of filing this report while noting that FRSC operatives and personnel of other security sister agencies were on the ground to control the traffic situation on the highway.
“The crash occurred at about 1405HRS on Lagos-Ibadan expressway opposite MFM church.
“A total of 05 persons were involved and all male adult, 02 persons were injured and no death recorded from the road traffic crash
“03 vehicles were involved with registration numbers AAA251HE TOYOTA CAMRY CAR ASH, LSD828GS TOYOTA COROLLA CAR and Mack Truck with no number on it.
“The suspected causes of the multiple crashes were speed, brake failure and loss of control on the part of the tanker,” she added.
