UPDATE: Lagos schools commence partial resumption in August ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said schools in the state will now resume come August 3, 2020, but quickly stated that the resumption order is only for those in SSS 3 and Tech III.

This was just he said that religious and worship centres in the state remained closed, while bars and spars as well were to remain closed.

The governor said this at a media briefing on Friday, which took place at the State House, Marina, pointing out that the decision was arrived at after a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector.

“We just finished a very long meeting with various stakeholders in the education sector. That is what has kept us for the past two hours. And so, for the avoidance of doubt, students impacted by this directive would be in the transitional class of JSS 3, SSS 3 and Tech III, the technical schools three as well,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, while insisting that the resumption affects only SSS 3 and Tech 3 students in the first instance, said that the state government would wait for another one or two weeks and see how the situation looked like before allowing the rest students to resume the session.

He, however, said the order to resume come August 3 applied only to day schooling, declaring that no boarding activity of any sort was permitted at this time.

“The commencement date for this would be from Monday, August 3, 2020. SSS 3 and Tech 3 will start. But for JSS 3, we’ll wait for another one or two weeks and we’ll see how we’ve taken the first set of Tech 3 and SSS 3 before they now subsequently would open.

“This permitted opening would apply only to day schooling; no boarding activity of any sort is permitted at this time,” the governor said.

“School authorities are expected to spend this period, between now and August 3, to be able to prepare themselves well and get the right directives from our ministry of education and the quality assurance office under the ministry of education,” he added.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu, declared that students in tertiary institutions would continue to enjoy their online academic activities, pending the decision taken on physical resumption.

“I know that some of them are also conversing with us on if some final year students would be allowed to have physical opening. That modality, we’re still working on it with them, but the online teaching that has started at the tertiary institutions will continue,” he said.

The governor, while maintaining that curfew in the state remained between the hours 10 pm to 4 am, said social and event centres were to remain closed, declaring that no mass gathering for burials, weddings should be more than 20 people, while sports facilities within residential estates can open with not more than 20 people as well.

The governor, however, directed that businesses willing to open should register with the State Safety Commission on www.lasgsafetyreg.com, even as he urged Lagosians to take personal responsibility by wearing a face mask, saying that facilities operators should ensure that entry was allowed to whoever failed to put on his or her face mask.

