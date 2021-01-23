UPDATE: Kidnappers of DELSU union leader demand N5m ransom

Kidnappers of the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Delta State University, Abraka Branch, Comrade Monday Izu, have demanded N5 million ransom for his release.

Comrade Izu was abducted with his driver on Thursday evening along the deplorable Eku – Abraka road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Tribune Online gathered Saturday morning that the kidnappers opened discussion with family members of the union leader using his mobile phone and initially demanded N200 million before it was haggled to N5 million.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the development to Tribune Online when contacted on Saturday.

