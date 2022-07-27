[UPDATE] Insecurity: Senators give Buhari six weeks ultimatum or face impeachment

The floor of the Senate, on Wednesday, witnessed an unprecedented commotion as opposition senators across party lines, angrily stormed out of plenary, chanting President Muhammadu Buhari must go and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, should follow.

The lawmakers are actually protesting against the worsening security situation in the country.

Trouble started when the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Tanimu Aduda, raised a point of order for the Senate to deliberate on issues raised at the closed-door session which lasted for two hours.

The Senate President had after the closed-door session, announced that issues relating to smooth running of the Senate and unity in Nigeria were deliberated upon but instructed the leader of the Senate to proceed with items listed on the order paper for the day.

Miffed by the development, the Senate Minority leader, raised a point of order, calling for deliberation on issues discussed at the closed-door session saying that it was based on insecurity and threat to national peace in the country.

“Mr President, I raised this point of order to bring to the front burner, issues deliberated upon at the closed-door session.

“Resolution made by all Senators at the closed door session which lasted for two hours was to further deliberate on it in plenary and arrive at a resolution to give President Muhammadu Buhari ultimatum to stop the worsening security situation or face impeachment,” he said.

In a troubleshooting manner, the President of the Senate quickly interrupted him by saying that his point of order falls flat on his face since he didn’t discuss it with him.

He, thereafter, instructed the leader of the Senate to proceed with items on the order paper.

Angered by the development, all Senators across the opposition parties led by the Minority Leader, Philip Tanimu Aduda stormed out of the chamber chanting ” All we are saying, Buhari must go, Nigeria must survive, Ahmad Lawan should follow…”

The protesting Senators including Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC Bauchi North), later gathered at the Senate Press Centre to disclose what transpired at the closed-door session.

Speaking on behalf of the Senators, the Minority Leader, Philip Tanimu Aduda said their anger was fueled by the refusal of the Senate President to follow resolutions taken by senators across party lines at the closed-door session.





“We are here to tell Nigerians that as Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we are disappointed with the way the worsening security situation across the country is being handled.

“We held a closed-door session for two hours, where it was resolved that the issue will be deliberated upon in plenary with an agreed resolution to give President Muhamnadu Buhari six weeks to address it or face impeachment by both Chambers of the National Assembly.

“Our walking out of the Chamber is to express our disappointment in the way the matter was later handled by the Senate President.

“President Buhari has been given all he wanted in terms of adequate funding of the Security agencies but nothing to show for it. He needs to shape up or ship out,” he said.

However, the Senate President in his closing remarks before the adjournment of the Senate said, all Senators are worried and concerned about the security situation in the country.

He said an emergency session may be held during the long recess if the need arises.

Aside, all the PDP Senators who participated in the walkout, other Senators like Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA Abia South), Ibrahim Shekarau (NNPP Kano Central), Francis Onyewuchi (Imo East ) etc, also joined to stage the walkout.

The Senate later adjourned the plenary for its annual recess to reconvene on September 20, 2022.

