Insecurity: Defence budget not adequate —Senate president

In a move to seek a solution to the pervading insecurity across the country, the Senate had an executive session with Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies on Thursday.

The meeting was sequel to a resolution of the Senate inviting the Service Chiefs to appear before it and inform the lawmakers on measures being taken to mitigate the crisis.

In attendance were General Lucky Eluoye Onyenucheya Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Agambi (Chief of Naval Staff) and Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Alao (Chief of Air Staff).

Also present were the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno; Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd) and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Before they dissolved into executive session, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan absolved the military of the accusation of poor performance and attributed the inability to surmount banditry and insurgency to inadequate funding.

While assuring the Service Chiefs of the cooperation of the parliament he urged them not to relent in combating insurgency and banditry, as he noted that the scary security situation was a disincentive to both local and foreign investors.

He said: “You recall our resolution to invite them for a briefing on the security situation in our dear country, on behalf of all of us senators, I want to welcome this team and let me quickly assure you that indeed this senate or the entire National Assembly is and will remain a partner in progress with you.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I want to commend our armed forces and other security agencies for fighting the myriad of security challenges across the country.

“In the process, some have given up their lives. We appreciate what you are doing because we know that you are doing your best with what you have at hand.

“I want to assure you and everyone that the challenges we face are taken seriously and extremely by the parliament.

“Hardly a day passes without this senate discussing one security incident or the other. And it has been so for many years, not only this session.

“Once again, I welcome you and trust us with what you think will help us as a parliament to help the cause of Armed Forces and other security agencies to perform better because you haven’t achieved the optimum and I can attribute that to inadequate resources.

“We pray that at the end of this interaction, we will see better ways and means of providing the necessary resources to enable our Armed Forces to continue with national case to provide national security that we need to protect the lives and property of citizens to stabilise our environment for the economy to receive better investments for this country; to be a hub for investments that will provide employment opportunities to our teeming youths. Thank you very much.”

Speaking on the floor of the Senate after the meeting with the Service Chiefs and other heads of security agencies, Senator Lawan disclosed that “the Senate in a closed-door received a briefing from Chief of Defence Staff, the IGP, Director General of SSS, NIA.

“The Chief of Defence Staff spoke on behalf of others and explained their plans of combating insurgency, terrorism, banditry.”

Addressing journalists shortly after plenary, Senator representing Osun Central and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Basiru Ajibola, described the interface with the heads of security agencies as fruitful.

“We had a status quo analysis meeting. It was a high-level meeting. After listening to the briefing, I am convinced that a lot of efforts have been taken to address insecurity. They are looking at all ramifications. It was a very thorough discussion and their forthrightness showed their commitment.”

