UPDATE: Imo insecurity doesn’t warrant arming citizens for self-defence ― Uzodinma

Against the background of the Zamfara State Government’s move to arm civilians due to unrelenting attacks by terrorists, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Tuesday, affirmed that the security situation in his state is not at a level necessitating the bearing arms by citizens for self-defence.

Speaking to correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said the security agencies in Imo are on top of the situation.

He asserted that even though he could not say why exactly the Zamfara government was making the move, his own administration is in control of the security agencies in Imo State.

While noting that as a result of that, the situation in the state has greatly improved, he said: “Well, the situation in Zamfara is not the same as Imo State. However, if the governor (Zamfara) called for individuals to apply for licenses, I think the government will only give the license to a qualified and eligible candidate, provided he is the approving authority that is responsible for the issuance of licenses that will issue the license.

“But I don’t think there is a need for individuals, unauthorised people to carry arms in Imo State because the situation in Imo State currently is being managed and we have seen relative peace in the past weeks and the normal businesses incrementally have resumed.”

Reminded that the reason the Zamfara governor was asking for gun licenses for individuals was because of the failur3 of security services agencies to protect the people, Uzodinma argued: “I didn’t hear the Zamfara governor say that and if he did, I’m not in Zamfara State to know what exactly is the situation.

“However, I don’t think that the security situation is beyond our security services. In Imo State, the security agencies have risen to the occasion and we’re in charge of the security and like I told you earlier, the agencies are working with synergy and the situation has been controlled to the barest minimum.





“Currently, businesses have resumed and people are going about the day-to-day businesses without any molestation. So, I think that we’re all working in an accord to ensure that nationally, the security situation is improved.”

Speaking on the effect of the sit-at-home order imposed on the South East by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Governor Uzodinma assured that the issue had not been treated with levity by state governors.

He said: “There is no siddon-look in the South East. The governors in the South East are all working together to ensure that security is guaranteed for people to go about their businesses. The sit-at-order is not operational in Imo State. Is not working in Owerri and sometimes and in some parts of the South East where it’s still in operation, the governors are also working in synergy to ensure that it becomes a thing of the past.”

Uzondinma announced that President Buhari has approved the hosting of Army Day in Imo, saying that the measure would further improve the security in the state.

He thanked the President for his approval for the event which is expected to take place during Buhari’s visit to commission projects.

Disclosing his mission at the Presidential Villa, he stated: “Well, basically I came to see Mr President and to thank him for his gracious approval that Army Day celebration be held in Owerri, South East of the country.

“That of course we know will strengthen the measures that are already on ground to contain banditry and insecurity in the region. so for me, it is a good thing and for the people of Imo State, we are indeed very delighted for that.”

On the benefit of the Army Day celebration to Imo State, he said: “Only two days ago, I have already called on the criminal gangs in Imo State, the unknown and bandits who are hiding in one way or the other forest and in the bush to come out and I granted a 10 day period, during which if they come out and the lay down their arms, that we will grant them pardon and as at this morning, I’m told that some people are already surrendering their arms.

“So, is it good development? Because we have to attack the situation from all fronts and ensure that innocent citizens are not molested.”

