UPDATE: Ibadan records fifth killing in three weeks as 42-yr-old is hacked to death

Another woman has been killed in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Wednesday, bringing to five the total number of killings recorded in the same area in three weeks.

Wednesday’s incident was a 42-year old woman, Olusayo Fagbemi who hit with a machete while she was washing plates in front of her house at Sasa Area of Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

While under attack at about 5.40 am, Olusayo had let out a shout to her husband who rushed out only to meet his wife in the pool of her blood while the assailants escaped.

Olusayo was subsequently rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Others that have been killed in the same area within three weeks are Barakat Bello, Mujeeb Tirimisiyu, Grace Oshiagwu and Azeezat Shomuyiwa.

Speaking with Tribune Online on the latest incident, state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Gbenga Fadeyi said the police is on the trail of the assailants.

He assured the people of Oyo State that efforts are being intensified to arrest persons behind the killings in Akinyele Local Government Area.

