UPDATE: Ibadan Poly lifts suspension on students’ union

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has lifted the suspension order slammed on the students’ union of the institution as contained in a press statement issued earlier today.

In a statement from the institution signed by the registrar, Mrs ModupeTheresa Fawale, it was disclosed that the reversal of the decision was based on interventions to allow for further consultations.

According to the statement, the management had decided not to use the big stick on the students as they have also sheathed their sword.

It added that the management would be holding meetings with the leadership of the student body to address their perceived grievances.

It also stated that the first semester examination scheduled to commence today however remained postponed, while a new date for the commencement of the examination will be announced to the students through appropriate channels.”