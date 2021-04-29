UPDATE: Gunmen storm CAPRO missionary school in Plateau, abduct two students

A large number of gunmen on Thursday stormed a missionary school known as CAPRO Secondary School owned by Calvary International Ministry in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State and abducted two students.

The school which is an international school owned by missionaries was attacked in the early hours of Thursday by gunmen who had laid siege on the school waiting for an opportunity to gain access into the premises close to Yakubu Gowon International Airport, Haipang, in the state.

A source close to the school revealed that the students were still in bed when the gunmen forced themselves into the school but were noticed by students who raised alarm and began to run helter-skelter for their lives within the premises.

According to the source, the security men who arrived in the nick of time engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel which lasted for close to 40 minutes thus forcing them to beat a retreat. They however left with two students.

“In an attempt to kidnap dozens of students who were already sleeping, some of the students noticed strange movements and quickly alerted the security agencies who responded swiftly forcing the attackers to flee with two students,” said the source.

The source further revealed that air of apprehension has gripped both the students and parents as the latter thronged the school on hearing of the attack on the school.

Although the school management is yet to issue an official statement, efforts to reach the state police command through its spokesperson, ASP Gabriel Ubah, were abortive as he was not picking his calls.

