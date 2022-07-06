UPDATE: Gunmen attack, free Boko Haram members, others from Kuje custodial centre

The Nigerian correctional service has confirmed that the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre was attacked by yet to be identified gunmen on Tuesday.

It was gathered that heavily armed gunmen, on Tuesday night, attacked Kuje Custodial Centre freeing more than 90 per cent of the inmates.

The authorities have however, said that the situation has been brought under control and calmness has returned to the Custodial Centre.

NCoS Public Relations Officer, Mr A.D Umar, in a terse statement signed on behalf of the Comptroller General of Corrections, Mr Haliru Nadaba, confirmed that the attack occurred at 11 p.m.

He said: “I wish to confirm that about 2200hrs, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

While comprehensive detail of the incident is being awaited, Nadaba noted that the men of the armed squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility, adding that the situation is under control.

Nadaba, promised that more details on the attack will be made available soon.

Meanwhile, sources informed Tribune Online that the gunmen invaded the facility around 10.26 pm, with heavy bombardments and carried out the operation successfully for about one hour over-powering the armed squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

It was further gathered that during the attack, the gunmen who were said to have come with trucks, went away with Boko Haram inmates at the Correctional centre while a lot of other inmates also escaped.