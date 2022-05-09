UPDATE:: Group picks APC presidential form for Jonathan

After months of several denials and sustained suspense, indication has finally emerged that former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan would join the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A group surfaced at the International Conference Center, Abuja on Monday to pick the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the former President who ruled on the of the erstwhile ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Fulani group, Nomadic Pastoralists and Almajarai Community led by Ibrahim Abdullahi said they believed in the capacity of Dr Jonathan because of his pan Nigerian outlook while in office.

Abdullahi and his group recalled what he called the “comprehensive policy of the Goodluck Jonathan administration of reformation and integration of the Almajarai into the educational system of Nigeria.

“It was the dream and the vision of President Jonathan to produce doctors, lawyers and engineers from Almajarai but unfortunately that laudable vision was abandoned once he left office.

“Another group that he tried to develop was the Fulani Pastoralists. I believe if this government has continued with his vision, Nigeria would have become the Denmark, the Holland of the entire Africa, in terms of livestock production, in terms of milk, beef and so on.

“Looking at this situation, the problems Nigeria today is facing, we need a leader with that kind of patriotism, a leader with that kind of fairness, a leader who can give all Nigerians a sense of belonging is who we need. That person is Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We are ready not only to purchase this form for President Jonathan but I want to assure you that our Community, the Nomadic Pastoralists, has a voting population of about 9million youths, who can also produce about 5 million! So, we have about 14 million voters. We have other Nigerians who can give us 2million votes and we are home and dry.”

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that Jonathan’s entry into the race may swell the number of aspirants to 26 on the platform of the ruling party, as the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Minister of Petroleum, Timpere Sylva purchased Nomination Forms on Monday.