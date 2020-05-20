UPDATE: General Oladipo Diya’s wife did not die of coronavirus, says aide

Nigeria’s former Chief of General Staff, General Oladipupo Diya, lost his second wife, Deborah Folashade, on Monday at the age of 66.

Special Adviser, Media and Strategy to the former Chief of General Staff, Mr. Olawale Adekoya, told Tribune Online that the deceased died of illness which had nothing to do with coronavirus contrary to the information in public domain.

He also disclosed that the deceased was the younger wife known in the family circle as Mumsie and not the first wife, Mrs Josephine Diya, popularly known as Mummy.

According to him: “We also read the same thing (the coronavirus connection) just like others. The death of Mumsie has nothing to do with the virus and the first wife, who we all call mummy, also has no virus. The house (in Ikeja) was also not deserted as rumoured.

“We were all there on Wednesday only that the General doesn’t want people coming around to commiserate because of the COVID-19 regulations.

“You can imagine the crowd that may gather for such visit and the time we are in now doesn’t allow for that. Don’t also forget the General’s age, even his brother is still in the mortuary because of the lockdown and movement restrictions.

“Nobody has coronavirus here. Everybody has been around, the drivers, aides, his security, everybody.

“We issued the statement now in circulation to say exactly what happened, but you know the time we are in now, you get to hear and read just anything. Nobody is sick of coronavirus in the General’s family.”

In the statement from the family, signed by Adekoya, it was gathered that the deceased was preparing for her birthday before she took ill about a week ago and taken to an undisclosed hospital where she dies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apologise To Nigerians For Denying Links With Chinese Doctors, PDP Tells FG

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Federal Government over denials and cover-up on the whereabouts and activities of the Chinese medical team who came into the country in April. The party which said such was a betrayal of the public trust by its citizens on the government, the Federal… Read full story

COVID-19: IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Inter-State Movement Restriction Orders

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Buhari Removes TCN MD One Month After He Reportedly Sacked Labour Leader

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday removed Usman Gur Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and replaced him with an engineer, Mr Sule Abdulaziz. He was removed about one month after he reportedly sacked a labour leader who was also the General… Read full story

Osinbajo, NCP Mull Healthcare Reforms

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, presided over a meeting of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to approve a draft legislative instrument for national healthcare reforms. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, informed that the meeting also discussed power sector issues… Read full story

I’m Not Aware Of Plan To Deport 15,000 Nigerian Students From Malaysia, Says Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said he was not aware of move by the Malaysian government to deport over 15,000 Nigerian students in the country. Responding to question from newsmen on Tuesday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing, the minister, who assured that… Read full story

Reps Summon Minister Of Health Over Whereabouts Of Chinese Medical Team

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to summon the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Eramie over the detailed status report on the activities and whereabouts of the 15 Chinese medical team in Nigeria. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored… Read full story

We Can’t Listen To Trump On Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19, Says PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday dismissed the claim and the advice of United States President, Donald Trump, on the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, for COVID-19. Speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF in Abuja, both Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director General… Read full story