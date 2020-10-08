UPDATE: Four die, many injured, hotel, houses, shops razed in Lagos gas explosion

Four people have been confirmed dead while buildings including a hotel and 24 shops were razed in the gas explosion that occurred in the Baruwa area of Ipaja in the early hours of Thursday.

The gas outlet belonging to Best Roof Cooking Gas at Unity Bus Stop, Baruwa Estate went up in flames around 5.30 a.m, causing massive destruction in the area.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), among properties destroyed were a hotel, two bungalows, three-storey buildings, 24 shops, the gas tanker, a pick-up van, a tricycle, among others.

According to LASEMA statement; “On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that there was a gas explosion at the aforementioned location.

“Further investigation at the scene revealed that a gas station belonging to Best Roof Cooking Gas exploded which razed down buildings around the axis.

“Unfortunately, four deaths have been recorded and several others injured.

“Some of the buildings that were gutted by the fire are two bungalows, a storey building consisting of a school, a hotel, a creative centre and a residential apartment. Others are shops, a gas station.

“Also, a gas tanker truck, a pickup van and a tricycle have been reportedly burnt

“A combined effort of the Agency’s Tiger team, Dolphin team, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, NPF, NUPENG, and LNSC are on ground to curtail the spread of the fire to other buildings.

“The cause of the explosion could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.”

