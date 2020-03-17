UPDATE: FG inaugurates presidential task force on Coronavirus control

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has inaugurated the presidential task force on the control of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Performing the inauguration in his office in Abuja, on Tuesday, Mustapha said the task called for diligence, expertise, collaboration and foresight.

The terms of reference of the committee include to strengthen the national response strategy, particularly in the areas of testing, containment and management of COVID-19; strengthen collaboration with all tiers of government, private sector, faith-based organisations, civil societies, donors and partners; build awareness among the populace; direct the deployment of any relevant national assets when necessary; lay a foundation for scientific and medical research to address all emerging infectious diseases, and advise the government on the declaration of national emergency as part of the containment measures when necessary.

He said the task force would brief President Muhammadu Buhari on a regular basis.

The SGF noted that the outbreak of COVID-19 necessitated the monitoring of developments around the world as well as the management of the index case in Nigeria.

He explained that consequent upon these, Buhari approved the constitution of the task force in Nigeria.

According to him, the composition of the task force would enable Nigeria to deepen its multi-sectoral and inter-governmental approach to national response, saying that “actions taken by governments in different parts of the world point to the fact that COVID-19 constitutes a major threat to humanity and requires that our response must be firm, scientific, methodical and strategic.”

The SGF also announced that President Buhari has approved the appointment of a National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, who will manage the daily process, in collaboration with existing institutions and structures.

While explaining that the appointment was to give the activities of the task force proper focus, he said the National Coordinator will be responsible for cohesion and efficiency in the roles played by the different agencies, operating in the treatment of the national response strategy.

The task force, which is chaired by the SGF, has 11 other members including National, Coordinator; Minister of Health, Minister of Interior, Minister of Aviation, Minister of a foreign Affairs, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and Minister of Education.

Others are Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of Environment, Director General, Department of Security Service, Director General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organisation Country Representative.

The SGF affirmed the President’s commitment to supporting the task force and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

Mustapha praised the Minister of Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie, and his team for “efficiently rising to the challenge thus far. The swiftness in dealing with the index case is globally acknowledged and appreciated. We are very proud of you all.”