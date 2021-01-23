UPDATE: Cross River Assembly speaker apologises, pays N150,000 for Lecturer’s car repairs

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Eteng Jonah Williams has apologized to Mr Felix Asuquo, lecturer in the State College of Education, Akamkpa, whose vehicle tyres and windscreen were damaged by the Speaker’s security personnel.

In a follow-up, a report reaching our newsroom right now says the Speaker and Asuquo have just resolved their differences, with the speaker dolling out cash of N150,000 for Asuquo’s car repairs.

Asuquo, speaking to Tribune Online on phone confirmed the development, saying; “we have settled everything. He (Speaker) has shown remorse and has given me something to fix my car.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Cross River Assembly speaker Cross River Assembly speaker

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Cross River Assembly speaker Cross River Assembly speaker

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE