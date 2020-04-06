Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, announced that two additional patients were discharged, having recovered fully and tested negative twice for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor disclosed while giving a daily update of the fight against Coronavirus otherwise called COVID-19, saying that the two lucky ones were females.

According to him, the newly discharged patients brought to 31, the total number of people that have fully recovered from COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.

“I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Two (2) more female patients have recovered fully, tested negative twice consecutively and have been discharged from the facility today.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Incident Commander​, while expressing full appreciation to the frontline health workers working hard during this difficult time, argued that their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 brought the citizens joy and hope, urging citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat COVID19.

He assured that the state, no doubt, had the upper hand in this war against coronavirus and was winning and would eventually win.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war, we are winning and we will eventually win,” Sanwo-Olu assured.

