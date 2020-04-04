[UPDATE] COVID-19: Lagos discharges 1 more patient bringing total discharged to 25

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that another COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the state government facility on Saturday, having tested negative, bringing the total number of people discharged so far to 25.

This was as he declared that the state government would henceforth treat certain categories of patients free of charge in its secondary health facilities to cushion the effects of the lockdown of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The governor made this declaration at a press conference to give an update on the ongoing lockdown of the state after meeting with critical stakeholders, saying the measure was another intervention by the state government to cushion the biting effects on the lockdown on the people, especially the vulnerable members of the society.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, additional ameliorating measures to complement the welfare packages previously announced will include taking full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients who have emergency /casualty cases, including registration, laboratory tests, surgeries, and drugs; maternity cases: normal delivery and caesarean sections, saying that affected patients would not need to make any payments to access treatment and care at all 27 general hospitals across the state.

“Additional ameliorating measures to complement the welfare packages previously announced, are as follows: the Lagos State Government will, for the duration of the restriction on movement, take full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients who fall in the following categories at all Lagos State-owned secondary healthcare facilities:

“Emergency/casualty cases, including registration, laboratory tests, surgeries, and drugs.

“Maternity cases: normal delivery and caesarean sections What this means is that, at this time, patients with the above-listed condition will not need to make any payments to access treatment and care at all our 27 general hospitals across the state,” the governor stated.

The governor commended the law-abiding residents of state, urging them to continue being responsible Lagosians by obeying all the directives issued by the health experts, saying this could be done, by practising social distancing, shunning large gatherings, covering your mouths when coughing or sneezing, and self-isolating and contact a doctor if they felt “unwell.”

Sanwo-Olu, while disclosing that over 400 commercial buses had been impounded for flouting the restriction order, however, warned those who insisted on flouting government directives regarding how to keep safe from the pandemic that the strong arms of the law would catch up with them sooner than later, and would be brought to justice swiftly and comprehensively.

“To those who insist on flouting our directives and guidelines, who seek to take undue advantage of their fellow Lagosians at this time, and all those whose aim is to undermine the efforts of the various health authorities responsible for keeping us safe, let this strong warning go out: the strong arms of the law will catch up with you sooner than later, and you will be brought to justice swiftly and comprehensively,” he warned.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

