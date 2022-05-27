(UPDATE): Court declares Jonathan eligible to take part in APC presidential primary

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Friday ruled that former President Goodluck Jonathan could contest the presidential primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) slated for Sunday, May 29.

The judgment of the court put an end to months of speculations over the eligibility or otherwise of Jonathan to contest the APC presidential primaries, preparatory to the 2023 general election.

Jonathan, who was defeated as the incumbent president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in 2015, has been in the news over the rumour that he would be seeking a return to the presidency through the APC.

In the suit marked FHC/YNG/CS/86/2022 which is before Justice Isa Dashen, the APC, Jonathan and the Independent National Electoral Commission, are listed as defendants.

The plaintiffs in the matter, Andy Solomon and Idibiye Solomon, had approached the court through an origination summon, seeking an order of the court stating that Jonathan is not affected by the fourth alteration to the constitution barring Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.