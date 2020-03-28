UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases now 70 in Nigeria

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria had risen to 70.

The NCDC in a tweet said: “Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria, three in FCT and two in Oyo State. As of 8pm, 27 March, there are 70 cases of confirmed COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Three have been discharged with one death.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, on Friday described Lagos State as epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

To address the increase in the number of cases therefore, the government said existing laboratories in Ibadan, Abakaliki, Maiduguri and other places would be upgraded to test samples for COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had earlier while giving update on the spread of the pandemic on Friday, in Abuja, said Lagos State is currently the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“Of the cases, 40 had immediate travel history to one or more of the coronavirus-affected countries in the last two weeks, 10 are confirmed close contacts of confirmed cases, six have neither a recent travel history nor a known contact, six were detected on an offshore oil vessel.

“Three persons have been discharged from treatment and we have sadly recorded one fatality. All 61 presently active cases are clinically stable with only mild or moderate symptoms. With increasing number of cases, Lagos State is currently the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.”

Ehanire commended the effective response of Lagos State government in containing the spread, saying “the work that the Lagos State government and Ministry of Health are doing is highly commendable. They have scaled-up their response activities and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is supporting them as well as other affected states through the Rapid Response Teams deployed.”

To help in this regard, he stated that train stations, land borders and international airports remain closed, while precautionary measures are also being taken by the Federal Government to protect the seaports.

He said the Federal Government had released a N10 billion grant to Lagos State to increase its capacity to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak; while N5 billion special intervention fund had also been released to NCDC to equip, expand and provide personnel to its facilities and laboratories across the country.

The Minister of Health said the existing laboratories in Ibadan, Abakaliki, Maiduguri and other places would be upgraded to test samples for COVID-19 which, according to him, would address the need to handle increased number of coronavirus cases tested daily.

He explained that he had met state governors on the need to have isolation centres of various categories to meet possible demands of coronavirus cases in their states.

Ehanire said: “Many of the states have been engaged and all state governors are conscious of the fact that they need to have centres for treatment and intensive care unit. What is important to know now is that it has become clear that coronavirus manifests itself in several ways.

“There are patients with no symptoms. There are those with mild, moderate or severe symptoms. Only four per cent will present with severe treatment and will need ventilators. Preparing only ICU is not enough.

“We must prepare hospital wings for the mild and moderate cases that need to be isolated and treated. Some only need to be observed. The advisory to states is to prepare isolation centres of different levels for citizens who do not have need for intensive care unit or ventilators but who must be isolated.

“We are trying to reconfigure some laboratories we already have to do coronavirus test. We are looking at the laboratory in Abakaliki, Ibadan and Maiduguri. We have a donation for laboratory equipment which we are placing in Kano to scale up testing.

“We have ordered all the five functioning laboratories to work 24 hours. We are doing that to increase the number of cases to be tested in a day and increase their turnover.”

Gombe and Jigawa among others on Friday announced the closure of their entry points with neighbouring states in order to prevent the spread of the virus into their states.

Gombe closes all entry points, spends N524m to fight spread

As a measure to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 infection, Gombe State government has announced the closure of all entry points into the state just as it has earmarked the sum of N524m for the procurement of consumables needed to fight the scourge.

The announcement was made by the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya while addressing a press conference Friday afternoon saying that the state government has so far spent the sum of N524 million for activities aimed at containing the corona virus in the state.

The governor explained that, on Monday, he ordered the release of the sum of N28 million while N296 million was released to the State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 for the procurement of all necessities in containing the virus as well as N200 million to local government authorities for the same purpose.

Jigawa State also closes boundaries

Also, the Jigawa State Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari Umar, who also doubles as the state’s chairman, Task Force Committee on COVID-19 control, has disclosed that the state government has announced closure of its boundaries with neighbouring states as part of measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He noted that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting with religious leaders, transport unions, community leaders and the state taskforce on COVID-19.

He said the closure will take effect from Friday 12 midnight and all necessary measures will be used to enforce the restriction.

He also stated that the governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar is not on self-isolation as been speculated in the state.

The commissioner made the disclosure on Friday while addressing newsmen in his office on the state’s government’s efforts in curbing the COVID-19 in the state.

“I never heard this rumour until now. There is no any reported case in the state, the last three samples of suspected cases has tested negative.

“We are expecting result of two samples between today (Friday) and on Saturday.”

Ondo State postpones LG election indefinitely

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), on Friday said the state’s local government elections scheduled to hold on April 18, 2020 has been postponed indefinitely over the spread of COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Yomi Dinakin, who disclosed this in Akure, Ondo State capital, said the postponement became necessary in order to prevent spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Dinakin who had last week insisted that the council polls would hold despite the threat of spread of COVID-19 made a u-turn on Friday saying this is to ensure the safety of the electorate.

Fayemi tests negative, says coronavirus is real

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has tested negative to the Coronavirus pandemic after being in self-isolation since Tuesday.

Fayemi had on Wednesday announced that he was going on self-isolation and had a test after being in contact with the Chief of Staff to the president and the Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammed who had been confirmed positive to COVID-19.

The governor who announced his result through his official twitter handle @kfayemi on Friday called on the people to be vigilante and observe all precautionary measures towards stemming the tide of the deadly coronavirus, saying, “Convid-19 is real.”

According to him, “I just received my test result from NCDC and it is negative. Thanks to all for your concern. This, however, calls for continued vigilance on the part of everyone. Covid-19 is real and we cannot afford to be complacent.”

Nine suspected COVID-19 cases in Kano test negative

In another development, the Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has confirmed that all the nine Coronavirus suspects’ samples taken for tests have returned negative.

This was just as he disclosed that the government has dumped the Yargaya Isolation Centre for lack of basic equipment for a Pfizer built hospital.

Kwara considers palliatives for the poor

Kwara state government also said that it is considering palliative measures to support the poorest of the poor at this critical moment of lockdown of movement aimed at tackling spread of coronavirus.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, the deputy governor and chairman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said that the committee would soon brief the public accordingly.

The state government, which called for personal and collective sacrifice from residents of the state in the present situation, said that it would continue to do everything to support and protect the people.

