UPDATE: Chief of Staff to Kwara governor died hours after COVID-19 test returned positive

Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Adisa Logun, on Tuesday died of complications from coronavirus.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Tuesday evening, the Chief of Staff died on Tuesday evening, adding that he died a few hours after the test of his result returned positive.

Tribune Online gathered that Alhaji Logun, according to a family source, gave up the ghost at the health facility where he was admitted on Monday evening.

The late Aminu Adisa Logun was appointed the Chief of Staff of Kwara State governor in 2019, a few weeks after swearing-in of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff.

The statement by the governor’s aide reads: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we wish to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun.

“Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual and an elder statesman, died on Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive.

“The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord.

“The governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff.

“The governor commiserates with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“Details about his janazah will be made public by the family and the government in due course.”

