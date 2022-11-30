Update: Celebrity kidnapper, gang leader plead not guilty, remanded in prison

The suspected celebrity kidnapper, Mr John Lyon Ewa and his gang leader, Emmanuel Angase who are known for kidnapping high-profiled bankers, businessmen and prominent Bayalsans have pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and criminal felony against them.

The suspected kidnappers pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command, before High Court 6 in Yenagoa.

Responding to their plea, the Prosecuting Counsel, Bayelsa State Director of Public Prosecution, Apulu Iyabosa, said the briefs of the case were served on the defendant’s counsel and prayed for a trial date.

The Counsel to the defendants, Francis Gbaionna said he has not received the statement of charges from the prosecution lawyer, adding that he has no objection to the application.

Ruling on the matter, the presiding Judge of the Court, Justice I. Eradiri, ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Okaka Correctional Centre and adjourned the case for hearing on the 5th and 21st of December, 2022.

