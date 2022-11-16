[UPDATE] ASUU: No going back on ‘no work no pay’, says FG

Despite protestations from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over pro-rata October salary payment, the federal government on Wednesday insisted that the lecturers would not be paid for work not done.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated this while briefing correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

When told that the lecturers were threatening a one-day action to protest the government’s action, Adamu said he was not aware.

Adamu said that “the strike has been called off and the government has paid them what is due to them. I think that’s the position of the government; that it is not going to pay anyone for work not done and they only did, I think, the number of days that they were paid.”

When reminded of the work-free-day action planned by the lecturers in protest, he said, “Oh? Okay, I’m not aware. I’m not aware. That they are going on strike? No, nobody has told me.

“So, let’s wait till the work-free day comes. Then, I’ll find out the details and we’ll discuss them, you can ask me then, but at the moment, I’m telling you honestly, I do not know that there is a problem.”

Responding to the allegation made by the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodoke, suggesting that paying the lecturers on a pro-rata basis was a ploy to make them casual workers, the Minister remarked that government has no such plan.

“How can anybody make a university lecturer a casual… Do you know the meaning of casual worker? If you know the meaning of the casual worker, it is impossible to make a university lecturer a casual worker,” he said.

Asked if the federal government would be willing to take steps to assuage the ASUU and stave off further actions, the Minister responded: “I don’t understand. Is there any problem now?”

When asked to shed light on the claim by Osodoke that the union only had an agreement with the Minister of Education and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, not with the Minister of Labour and Employment, a reluctant Adamu said: “I cannot add any light on something that I did not know.

“And since they said they have no business with the Minister of…did they show you the agreement? Well, I’m not aware that there’s any agreement between us.”

The Minister’s remark came as FEC) approved contracts worth above N10,956,074,320 for projects in his ministry and for the procurement of operational vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Speaking on the Education contract, Adamu said the approvals he secured for his ministry included one for the printing of materials for the National Examination Council (NECO), at the cost of N5,107,364,373.62.

He also disclosed that Council approved a sum of N3,269,761,783.43 for the construction of perimeter fencing for the Usman Dan Fodio University in Sokoto.





The Minister said: “Council approved three memos and all three of them are contracts. The first one is for the National Examination Council (NECO) for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive materials, which was given to about eight contractors in the sum of N5,107,364,373.62.

“The second one is a contract for the supply of 18 ambulances, fitted with medical equipment, to 18 of our unity schools. We have more than 100 of them, for 18 we just decided to select three in each geopolitical zone. And the third one is a contract for the perimeter fencing of Usman Dan Fodio University in the sum of N3,269,761,783.43 to Amis Construction Nigeria limited.”

Also speaking at the briefing, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, reported the approval of the council for the procurement of 145 assorted vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps at the sum of N2,578,948,164.36.

He disclosed that the contracts for the procurement of the vehicles were awarded to Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Stallion NMN Limited and Messrs Mikano International Limited.

Adesina stated: “I will give details on approval given to the Federal Road Safety Commission to procure operational vehicles. So FRSC got approval to buy operational vehicles.

“One was given to Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited and then the second one was for a re-procurement of saloon cars in favour of Messers Mikaino International Limited. Everything came to 2,578,948,164.36 kobo only.

“Please, note that the contracts were secured locally based automobile. Dangote Peugeot is to supply within 30 days while Mikano International is to supply within 14 days.

“So, for Dangote Peugeot, it is to supply 8 Landtrek Pickups at N18,172,875.00 each, totalling N145,383,000.00 and 90 at N20,889,999 each totalling N1,880,099,910.00. It is also to supply 2 Allure 508 at N28,353,877.18, totalling N56,707,754.36.

“Then for Mikaino, it is to supply 20 number Nissan Almera Acenta at the cost of N12,255,000.00 each.”

