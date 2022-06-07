[Update] APC Convention: Yahaya Bello alleges governors gang up against him

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has alleged a gang-up against him by northern All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who have excluded him from aspirants eligible to contest the party’s presidential ticket.

He told correspondents while emerging from President Muhammadu Buhari’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday that not allowing him to vie for the ticket is a recipe for chaos.

According to him, he is the overwhelming favourite to clinch the ticket if there is a transparently and credible process.

Bello said he cannot withdraw from the race unless told to do so by President Buhari.

“Getting into the arena today, I will win overwhelmingly if the process is credible,” he said.

The governor said the president has not told him to step down from the race.





He said: “Of course, you know that today is the special national convention of our party, where a presidential candidate from the All Progressives Congress will emerge. Leading up to today, there have been various controversies and issues before today.

“Yesterday, a certain video went viral, that I got angry and I left a particular meeting and then, of course, this is a period when a lot of lies, a lot of misconceptions, will fill the air. Then, we have our father, the leader of our party, who should always know the reality or the truth, and then I came to brief him exactly what happened.

“Well, some of my colleagues, led by the self-proclaimed leader of them, ganged up to suppress the voice of the people, the voice of over 26 million Nigerians, the voice of the women, the voice of people living with special needs, the voice of the choice of the party.

“So, that’s exactly what I revolted against and I remain the leading candidates into this general election. I decided to leave the meeting where such concoctions were ongoing. So, that’s exactly what took place.

“I wouldn’t mention a name because I am honourable enough. The office I occupy today is an office that should be dignified. Myself, I have respect for leaders, for elders, even if some elders do not respect themselves, I have high respect for those in positions of authority. So, I wouldn’t mention names.”

The Kogi governor said he was not consulted by the governors who wanted him out of the race, even as he maintained his objection to rotational presidency, saying: “So, nobody consulted me. Nobody consulted me over the decision that they took and I will rather say that they were railroaded by certain interest who wants to be VP at all costs.

“The issue of turn-by-turn presidency, I continue to oppose it because the insecurity that is facing us today does not respect turn-by-turn presidency. Every part of this country is faced with insecurity. Every part of this country is wanting prosperity and the seeming or the disunity that we experiencing today in Nigeria, we want unity in this country and that is exactly what I stand for.

“Who is that person that is coming to solve the problem? That should be what should preoccupy our minds and not the turn-by-turn presidency. It’s not in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

While affirming that he would be the candidate in a fair exercise, Bello stated:

“I am a free citizen, a free member of the party, a qualified member of the party, I contested and contesting, I bought the form, I was cleared to participate in the election and no reason for me to be excluded from the ballot.

“If they do so, then that is a recipe for bigger trouble for the party. However, I don’t think it’s a decision of the party. It is a decision of few elites, who may decide to use their whatever position to suppress the so-called minority.

“But I want to prove that in this country, I am not in the minority. We have the majority. I belong to the younger generation, I belong to the generation of Nigerians that are oppressed and they are saying they must have their voice and I believe strongly that getting into that arena today, I will win overwhelmingly if the process and the normal regulations are followed, I will emerge victorious.”

On whether he would be willing to step down if pressured to do so, he explained: “I respect President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of our party, and I respect the party. If the President asks me to step down, I will do. Only Mr President. Thank you.

“Mr President did not ask anyone to step down. Mr President said let the delegates decide who becomes the flagbearer of our party and he did not say anyone should be excluded.”

The Kogi governor said the APC would retain power if it followed due process.

“I’m very optimistic that APC will return to power if we play by the rules of the game. Thank you,” he said, adding: “Follow all the laws, non-exclusion of anybody who wants to participate and carrying everybody along and ensuring that there’s fairness, equity and justice. Thank you.”

