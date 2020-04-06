UPDATE: Akindele, husband plead guilty for flouting COVID-19 law 

Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello have pleaded guilty before the Ogba Magistrate Court for allegedly violating the law restricting movement in the state after organising a birthday party for her husband.

They both pleaded guilty at the hearing of the case, held at Ogba Magistrate court on Monday.

Earlier, Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana had stressed that the act of the couple was in sharp variance to the restriction order in Lagos.

He said; “Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband. Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz. They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April 2020 or risk being declared wanted”.

