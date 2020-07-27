Up-to-the-minute thoughts on business

Leaning on the staff of reading through hundreds of books on business, and having been trained—both within and without Nigeria and banking on building the World-Class Impact Network Limited from zero to what it is today and having mentored business leaders—within and beyond the shores of Nigeria for about two decades, I want to stand on the solid ground of acquired knowledge and my many years of experience (swimming in the river of business) and share some burning thoughts with you on the subject of business. These thoughts are capable of moving forward your business, on the condition that you will embrace and run with them.

To start with, I advise that during a season like the one we are in right now that you, as a business leader, should always look for ways to spend so little to reach big numbers of folks. And you should always run away from the canard and myth of spending so much to reach so many people. Many have wasted their resources as an effect of the issue I am addressing here in synopsis. I am speaking about the context of advertisement!

Going forward, I counsel that you should always study response rate on any medium of advertisement you embark on, so as not to waste your scarce resources. Additionally, always test and measure to find out what works and stick to it. Whenever a customer calls or walks into your office, always find out how he or she gets to know about your company. Testing and measuring will tell you where to put your money when it comes to advertisement. Remember, this season forbids that you spend money anyhow. Why did I start this piece this way? The reason is because I want to help you cut down on your costs while I equally help you to make more money!

What is another thing you are not allowed to do during a season like the one we are in right now? You are not allowed to invest in new products at this unusual time. Invest in experience! COVID-19 season is not the right time to either innovate or launch new products. What sells during this time is the unique customer experience that your customers have come to enjoy over the years with your company.

Having written on how you can save money in business; let me also help you to lay a very strong foundation for your business. To start with, what is the purpose of business? Many leaders do not know that the purpose of business primarily is not to make profit. This may look simple, but it is very foundational. Assumption and ignorance of this basic truth has killed many businesses.

Peter Drucker said, “The purpose of business is to create and keep customers.” All your activities in business and in your company are supposed to be focused and concentrated on creating and keeping customers. This is what your business is all about. How well you perform in these two crucial areas will determine how far you are going to go in business.

When you are successful at creating and keeping customers in a cost effective manner, the result will be a profit, but the profit always comes after the creation of the customer, so wherever the customer is, you and your team members must go get him. But a lot of those in business are yet to become like lions, lionesses, tigresses and tigers. Once you get to know your business target, the next thing for you to do is to go for a kill! Without being aggressive, you are not going to achieve your business goals.

Going forward, what then is the key measure of business success? How do you know you are successful in business? Many people think the true measure of business success is how much the company has. No! The reason is because it is possible for a business to have money and not be successful. It is the ignorance of what I am teaching on right now that has sent a lot of companies under. How then can you measure the success of your business? It is called customer satisfaction. And how do you measure customer satisfaction? Repeat business. Until a customer either buys from you or recommends you to others, he is not happy yet with your customer service.

Also, what is the most important sale? The second sale! You can get the first sale by advertising, discounting, or free offers, but it is only when the customer buys the second time that he or she is telling you that you have satisfied the promises that you made to get him or her to buy from you the first time. It is only the second sale that is the true measure of how well you are doing in business.

It is also important that you understand that there are three keys to successful sales. Your first goal is to make the customer buy from you, rather than from anyone else, for the first time. Many companies usually do stop at this level! If customers only buy from you once, it is sure sign that your company is doing very poorly.

Your second goal, by delivering excellent products and services and giving excellent customer service, is to get the customer to buy from you again and again. Many customers also stop at this level. You will need to move your business to the next phase of success. Do not forget that the ultimate is when customers buy from your company, over and over again. It is important that I let you understand this reality.

Your third goal (and the key) within the context of long-term business success—is to get your customer to bring his or her friends and to encourage them to buy from you as well. This is where I am pushing you to in this piece. As the head of your business, I counsel that you subtly launch operation bring a friend to buy and you reward everyone who brings folks to buy from you, so it can be a win-win business relationship. It is good to focus on bringing in new clients, but the question is, have you really explored your existing clients?

For the umpteenth time, till customers buy from you the second time and bring their friends, you are not doing well in business, you may have some money in your corporate account, but this does not mean that you are running a healthy business. You may need to restructure your business in order to address this issue during this unusual season. This is very important.

Lastly, your goal should not only be to survive during this season, but much more, your business goal should be to strategically position your business against the time that this current business season would be over. Be consistently visible while COVID-19 lasts, so that when the economy of your country becomes strong again, the name of your company comes to the customer’s mind! Till I come your way again next week Monday, see you where successful business leaders are found!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story

NOTABLE Nigerians, including the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifer, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, played the Federal Government over the reintegration of 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend… Read Full Story

AGAINST the backdrop of the ravaging COVID-19, some state governments in the South-West have said that primary and post-primary schools will remain shut in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. Osun State Commissioner for Education, r Folorunso Bamisayemi Oladoyin on Saturday said the state government was… Read Full Story

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has expressed support the Federal Government for increasing the fare on Abuja-Kaduna train service from N3,000 Business class to N6,000 and N1500 Economy… Read Full Story

HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in their… Read Full Story

IT is no news that the Holy pilgrimage to Mecca this year would not happen as it has been restricted to those within Saudi Arabia. However, the killing of rams as a significant sacrifice during the annual festival would take place all the same… Read Full Story

The Church is one of the institutions that severely felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as some states are yet to lift ban on religious gatherings. Lagos, which is one of the states feeling the heat of the pandemic the most in Nigeria, fashioned out different measures to combat the deadly virus from spreading and the… Read Full Story

There is no scintilla of doubt that university education in the country is grossly and abysmally underfunded by successive administrations. Let me quickly give you some statistics so that you will not think it’s all about my imagination. In the 2018 budget, education was allocated seven per cent of the total budget; in 2019, it was 7.02 per cent and in the 2020 budget, it was reduced to 6.7 per cent, whereas… Read Full Story

Growing up was quite very interesting. It was fun and I had very excellent and wonderful parents. They were very godly and inspired me a lot. They instilled the right morals in me and I must give them the credit. I went to a private school and I was brought up godly parents until I lost my mum when I was 16… Read Full Story