Up to 30 persons kidnapped in Kogi West under one week — Karimi

The Senate heard on Wednesday that no fewer than 30 persons were kidnapped in Kogi-West Senatorial District of Kogi State in the last seven days amid the crippling security challenges in the country.

The attacks were reported while Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke in Yagba-West Local Government Area of the state, who was abducted on May 15, had yet-to-be-released.

The Chairman, Senate Services, Sen. Steve Karimi, made the disclosure as the Senate debated yet another motion on farmer-herder conflicts in Munga Lelau, Maigami, in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba state, which reportedly claimed many lives.

Contributing to the motion, Sen. Karimi said insecurity had become a daily challenge in the country, blaming it on “disgruntled elements” bent on making the achievements of the administration of President Bola Tinubu “appear weak.”

He noted, “Disgruntled elements are collaborating with these people to cause problems everywhere in the country.

“In the last one week, up to 30 persons were kidnapped in Kogi-West alone.

“We can’t allow disgruntled elements to pull the country down because of their interest.

“This is looking like a repeat of the events that played out before the 2015 elections, when some people threatened that the heavens would fall if they did not win.

“We need to team up with security agencies to unearth the forces working with these terrorists.”

Senator Isa Lau, who moved the motion, told the session that fighting between the herders and the farmers in Karim Lamido started on May 23, allegedly leading to the death of many villagers, the razing of 47 houses and the displacement of about 200 people.

The Senate, while urging the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to send relief materials to the victims, also called on security agencies to beef up security along the common boundaries between Taraba, Plateau and Bauchi states to check the free movement of criminal elements.

