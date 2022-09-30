The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has again emphasised the many engagement opportunities and leverages the hosting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) meeting will bring to Nigeria come November 2022 in Lagos.

Mohammed who addressed a selected media men at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos recently, among other UNWTO teams said Nigeria is making another first to give the tourism landscape an enviable promotional boost as Nigeria will be hosting the first United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) global conference on tourism, culture and the creative industries scheduled to hold in Lagos from 14th to 16th November 2022.

“This hosting right once again demonstrates the confidence of the organisation and its member states in Nigeria and its capacity to host such an important and huge conference. This will mark the fifth time that Nigeria will be hosting members’ states of the UNWTO.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: NDLEA’s Ikorodu Cocaine Haul

UNWTO meeting: Nigeria to leverage 167 countries for culture, tourism, creative industries promotion

UNWTO meeting: Nigeria to leverage 167 countries for culture, tourism, creative industries promotion

“The forthcoming conference will therefore address the current challenges and ways in which member states can tap into emerging opportunities to speed up global economic recovery.

“It will also be a unique networking opportunity for key industry players, practitioners, and public and private sector policymakers to debate on contemporary and future issues as well as exchange ideas and information relating to tourism, culture and the creative industries.

“According to the UNWTO, ‘tourism is an activity in which the visitor’s essential motivation is to learn, discover, experience and consume the tangible and intangible attractions/products in a destination. It has a positive socio-economic impact, builds image, preserves cultural/historical heritage and facilitates harmony and understanding among people.”

The organisation also described the creative industries, which include advertising, architecture, arts and crafts, design, fashion, film, video, photography, music, performing arts, publishing, research & development as well as radio and television, as the lifeblood of the creative economy and a growth driver for sustainable development.





“With regards to other facilities and requirements, a total of nine hotels, including Eko Hotels and Suites which is the official hotel for the conference, have been designated to provide accommodation for delegates.

“Countries bid to host international conferences and events because they provide a credible opportunity and platform to market the various sectors of their national economies. Nigeria, therefore, intends to leverage this very important event to market and highlight its diverse and unique assets in the areas of tourism, culture and the creative industries.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to invite the relevant public and private sector stakeholders to be part of this important event by registering and participating in it. It is our collective and individual responsibility as Nigerians to ensure that we host a world-class event, in a safe and secure environment, as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari when he visited the UNWTO headquarters in Spain earlier this year.”