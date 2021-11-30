Unvaccinated corps members to be denied access to public offices ―NYSC DG

Worried by a resurgence of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Shaibu Ibrahim has declared the intention of the scheme to enforce the federal government rule of presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination by civil servants before gaining access to public places.

Speaking yesterday at Okada, Ovia North-East local government area, Edo State during the swearing-in ceremony of 1554 Batch “C” Stream II corps members, Ibrahim reminded that the federal government has announced plan to make presentation of COVID-19 vaccination by civil servants, a pre-requisite for gaining entry to public offices as from December 1.

He added, “Therefore, I encourage those of are yet to take the vaccine to do so, as the rule could be applied to corps members in places of primary assignments.”

Represented by the state coordinator, Mr Abiodun Olubukola, the director-general disclosed that the NYSC is presently working with relevant authorities with a view to ensuring that vaccines are made available in the camp.

Ibrahim assured the corps members that the scheme will work with financial institutions and other stakeholders to enable corps members actualized their business dream.

He said the empowerment of corps members for self-employment and wealth creation is the priority of the NYSC hence it availed them the opportunity to be self-employed through its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED)

“Many of your predecessors who embrace vocational and entrepreneurial training on SAED platform are now successful business owners. So choose a skill and participate fully in the training”

“On our part, we shall continue to work with relevant stakeholders including financial institutions to enable you actualise your business dream.

He however cautioned against indulgence in cultism, drug abuse and other social vices that could hinder their progress.

