Whales Are Loading Up on Unstaked’s 28x Presale, Leaving Dogecoin Gains and Sui Breakouts in the Rearview

In a week dominated by the Dogecoin (DOGE) price rise and fresh Sui (SUI) breakout alerts, one presale project has quietly pulled ahead of the headlines. Unstaked, a new decentralized platform combining AI agents and blockchain automation, has now raised over $7 million in its public sale, without the usual smoke and mirrors of private allocations or inflated promises.

Whale wallets have started accumulating aggressively, attracted not just by price, but by structure. With a Stage 15 presale price of $0.009831 and a listing target of $0.1819, Unstaked offers a precise 28x upside at entry. Add to this a $1,000,000 Gleam competition with 20 $50,000 winners, and Unstaked is rapidly becoming the highest trending crypto among presale investors.

While DOGE and SUI chase momentum, Unstaked is defining it with math, not hype.

Dogecoin Price Rise Draws Attention, But Not Conviction

Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen renewed attention this month, surging toward $0.238 before retreating slightly to $0.225.

With a market cap nearing $34 billion, Dogecoin remains a cultural icon in crypto, but the fundamentals haven’t changed. The network remains heavily dependent on social media trends and speculative trading volume. Despite that, some predictions for 2025 place DOGE at $0.316, with longer-term projections stretching to $1.37 by 2031.

Technical indicators show short-term volatility is increasing. The RSI has flattened near 58, and Bollinger bands are widening, signaling a potential spike in either direction. The Fear & Greed Index currently reads 70 (Greed), but price action remains choppy, with bearish resistance building near $0.238.

While the Dogecoin price rise remains a favorite headline, long-term holders still await a meaningful roadmap or real-world utility. The whales chasing deeper value appear to be looking elsewhere, including Unstaked.

Sui Network’s Breakout Alert Built on Strong Metrics

Sui (SUI) is another headline name this quarter, having surged over 80% in the last month.

The token is currently trading near $3.81, with technical indicators signaling bullish continuation. A “golden cross”, where the 21-day EMA crossed above the 200-day EMA, has formed. Meanwhile, the MACD is also showing a bullish crossover, and the Supertrend confirms key support near $3.70.

The biggest breakout driver? Sui’s DEX volume, which hit a staggering $48.4 billion in the first half of 2025, outpaced Avalanche, Optimism, and Polygon. This metric, coupled with a recent ETF filing by 21Shares and the launch of a Grayscale SUI Trust, has amplified the Sui breakout alert across analyst circles.

Despite strong growth, SUI’s price still hovers under major resistance near $4.00. And as institutional attention grows, so does the risk of dilution from future unlocks. This uncertainty stands in contrast to Unstaked’s structured and open distribution model.

Unstaked: Whale Accumulation, Transparent Structure, and 28x Potential

Unlike many projects chasing headlines, Unstaked is winning attention through precision, not prediction. The project is currently in Stage 15 of its public presale, with a token price of $0.009831 and a planned listing at $0.1819, offering early participants a clearly mapped 28x potential upside.

Whale wallets have started accumulating Unstaked in bulk, driven by features rarely seen in typical presales. The project offers zero private allocations, ensuring full transparency with no insider advantage. A $20 million liquidity pool is planned across major DEX and CEX platforms. On-chain governance will follow, allowing token-weighted voting. Additionally, Unstaked integrates AI through its “Proof of Intelligence” system, enabling users to customize agents via a dedicated Agent Marketplace, adding real-world utility to token ownership.

But what’s truly making Unstaked the highest trending crypto in presale circles is its $1,000,000 Gleam competition.

This campaign will reward 20 winners with $50,000 each in $UNSD, with participation open to anyone who completes a simple social task list and buys at least $100 worth of tokens. Unlike airdrops based on speculation, this model rewards verified engagement.

So far, over $7 million has been raised, a figure rapidly climbing as whale participation increases. In contrast to hype cycles, Unstaked is offering structure, rewards, and verifiable math, which is why large holders are positioning ahead of the curve.

To Sum it Up…

While the Dogecoin (DOGE) price rise stirs nostalgia and the Sui (SUI) breakout alert highlights institutional progress, Unstaked is charting a different kind of path, one driven by architecture, not attention.

With whales already accumulating, over $7 million raised, a $0.009831 entry price, and a path to $0.1819 at listing, Unstaked is creating a value proposition few projects can match in 2025. Add in a $1,000,000 Gleam competition, open governance, AI-backed features, and no private sale dilution, and it’s clear why Unstaked is rising as the highest trending crypto among informed investors.

In a market dominated by reaction, Unstaked is setting the tone for proaction. And for once, it’s not influencers or media driving the trend, it’s the wallets that matter most.

