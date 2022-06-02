Unremitted tax deductions: FIRS begins enforcement

•To bar defaulting states from local, external borrowings, bonds issuance

Top News
By Joseph Inokotong, Abuja
Non-endorsement of OECD minimum corporate

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will soon commence the process of enforcement and recovery of unremitted tax deductions owed by some states and Local Government Councils in Nigeria.

The Executive Chairman, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who gave the clampdown warning in a public notice he personally signed, noted that most states and Local Governments have failed to remit to the Service Withholding Tax (WHT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) deductions from payments

