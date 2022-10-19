Unregistered estate developers in Oyo risk N1m fine, two years imprisonment

A bill for a law mandating registration of agencies, corporate organisations, and individuals engaged in real estate business in Oyo State to register with the State government was subjected to a public hearing on Wednesday.

The bill if passed into law stipulates that person or persons involved in real estate businesses without registration would be liable to an N1million fine or two-year imprisonment or both.

Furthermore, registration of estate developers will also be incumbent on them following due process on land acquisition and providing documents such as certificate of registration, Oyo State tax clearance certificate, and certificate of professional registration.

Among others, the bill for the Oyo State Land Control and Administration Law 2020, also mandates the composition of the State Land Administration Committee and Local Government Administration Committee to make recommendations for the grant or permit for the use of land.

The committees would also have the duty to ascertain the intended use of the land and size and approve or stop documentation on land acquisition.

The committees would also be saddled with the duty to investigate ownership and usage of land and make recommendations for revocation, withdrawal or forfeiture when the usage poses danger or threat to citizens of Oyo State.

Meanwhile, only professional practising surveyors, professional estate surveyors, and practising lawyers are allowed to write the committee for the acquisition and acquisition process.

The bill also stipulates setbacks to circular roads, rail lines, and rivers.

Opening the public hearing, Chairman, House Committee on Lands, Honourable Dele Adeola said the intent of the bill is to bring sanity to land-related matters as well as harmonise all land-related laws in the state.

Adeola said the bill when passed into law will harmonise the Real Properties Protection Law 2016, Survey Law 2008, Public Land Acquisition 2000, State Law 2000, Land Development (Road) 2000 and other land-related laws of the state.

The public hearing featured submissions by traditional rulers, officials of the state ministry of lands, surveyor general and housing corporation, representatives of the Nigeria Institute of Surveyors, Nigeria Institute of Building and other land-related stakeholders.

Some traditional rulers who made presentations were the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oladapo; Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola; Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olajide.

The traditional rulers urged that the intended law recognises their attachment to land in their domains and hence should be such that they are incorporated in the state and local land administration committees.

On his part, Oba Jimoh Olajide argued that the committee should be composed at the zonal level, noting that zonal committees will be more effective in knowing land boundaries as against local government committees.





On their part, representatives of government ministries held that the intended law must efficiently deal with encroachment on government acquisition, and land grabbing and address issues around land use charges and ground rent.

They also stressed that Geospatial mapping of lands will make land administration more effective in the state.

