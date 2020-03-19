Unprotected s3x can increase risk of genital warts —Experts

Experts have said that unprotected anal, vagina and oral s3x can increase the transmission of genital warts in men and women.

According to them, Genital warts are a common s3xually transmitted infection (STI) caused by humanpapilloma virus (HPV).

The HPV infection affects both men and women but women are more vulnerable to its complications.

Recent studies have revealed that in Nigeria, more than 100,000 cases of wart is experienced every year.

Although, the infection was said to be treatable, it could spread from one person to another through skin contact with a person who has had it. It can also spread from one part of the body to another. Different strains may cause warts in different parts of the body.

“Genital warts are contagious, they are fleshy growths that appear in the genital or anal area,“ a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Olayinka Ogunbode quipped.

He explained that warts can appear around a man’s penis, scrotum or anus or a woman’s vulva, cervix, vagina and anus.

“The top of the growth may resemble a cauliflower or may feel smooth or bumpy to touch. They may appear as a cluster of warts or just one wart.

Dr Ogunbode reiterated that often times, most people, especially women, take the bumps or growth on the genital or anal parts for granted. According to him, doing this could be dangerous, as it could multiply if not treated promptly.

Dr Waheed Abdulkareem, a medical expert at State Hospital, Saki, who noted that genital warts are contagious through skin to skin contact, said that people may not develop symptoms of warts until after few months of being infected with HPV.

He, therefore, urged victims of this infection to seek medical attention promptly.