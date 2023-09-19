Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Jalingo on Tuesday, disclosed that the union is in serious talks with Governor Agbu Kefas to ensure stable salaries for the institution’s lecturers.

Dr. Joshua Abaver, the ASUU chairman disclosed this to Nigerian Tribune during a phone conversation, also appealed to lecturers to remain calm as the union is exploring all available strategies to ensure that members’ legitimate monthly allowances are stabilised.

According to the chairman, following the slashing of the institution’s school fees by 50 percent, it became impossible for the university to augment the state government’s usual 120 million to her school fees to be able to pay lecturers their full salaries.

“Yes, TSU lecturers have not received two months’ salary since Governor Kefas assumed office as governor but we are in a serious talk with the governor to ensure that the legitimate take-home of our lecturers is stabilised.

“The practice during the past government of Governor Darius Ishaku has been that, at the end of the month, the state government would send 120 million while the university add 20 million to be able to pay half salary of the lecturers.

“But when governor Kefas came and declared the slashing of the university school fees by 50 percent, it became impossible for the institution to generate the usual 20 million to augment whatever that may come from the government.

“The governor first sent 120 million but we refused the half salary practice and further explained the whole situation to him. He resent another 140 million to make up 260 million which all lecturers were paid the June salary in full.

“All this money came through the Commissioner of Finance. We were hoping that the government would sustain the practice but when it was time for the July payment, the commissioner brought what was not enough to take care of the lecturers’ salaries.

“Both the VC and I, are working tirelessly to ensure that the situation is taken care of. I wish to appeal to the lecturers to exercise more patience, as we are doing our best to ensure that Governor Kefas gives the situation the needed attention,” the ASUU chairman disclosed.

