A landlord in Ogun State, Benjamin Apeh, has reportedly died following an argument with his tenant over unpaid house rent at Arigbagbu village, Sotubo in the Sagamu local government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, on Tuesday.

The matter was said to have been reported to the Police by the daughter of the deceased, Precious Apeh, at about 5.00 pm on Monday.

Odutola hinted that her father had an argument with his tenant at 7:20 pm on Saturday over unpaid house rent.

The police spokesperson said that Precious Apeh told the police that at around 6:30 am. on Sunday, she heard her father arguing with the tenant in front of their house, where the tenant threatened to kill him.

“During the argument, Apeh collapsed and was rushed to NNPC Hospital, Mosimi but was later confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

“The suspect fled the scene, but efforts are underway to apprehend him.

“Detectives led by SP Temitope Fapohunda visited the scene, took photographs, and further updates will be communicated,” she said.

The PPRO noted that an investigation had commenced on the case.

Odutola explained that the deceased was deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Morgue, Sagamu.

